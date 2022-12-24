Christmas: Oyebanji urges Christians to reach out to less privileged

By Yinusa Ishola

Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti has congratulated residents, especially Christians, as they celebrated the 2022 Christmas while urging them to reach out to the less privileged.

Oyebanji in a statement in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday signed by his Special Adviser, Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, also urged Christians, to celebrate in moderation.

The governor said the season was another opportunity to show gratitude to God for the outgoing year as he prayed for a more prosperous new year, especially as the country prepared for the 2023 general elections.

He urged Nigerians at large to embrace peace, love, harmony and tolerance in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ now and beyond the yuletide season.

The governor said his administration had taken proactive measures with security agencies to guarantee safety and security and make the celebration hitch-free for residents of the state.

He, therefore, called on the people to celebrate in moderation and to go about their normal activities without the fear of molestation.

Oyebanji noted that Christmas which commemorated the birth of Jesus Christ, explained the depth of God’s love for mankind.

He urged all Christians to show love, care and compassion to the poor and less privileged in the society.

“As we celebrate Christmas, I am extending my best wishes to every Nigerian, especially Christians across the country and other parts of the world.

“Christmas explains the depth of God’s love for mankind and exemplary sacrifice that we should emulate in our daily relationship with our neighbours.

“It avails us an opportunity to increase and spread our acts of kindness and touch the less privileged in our society.

“This Christmas, therefore, means so much more than just mere festivity but an avenue to share love with the less privileged in the society.

“I urge us all to spread love and be our brother’s keeper during this season and beyond, by reaching out to those who struggle to provide for their families.

“Let us put smiles on the faces of the weak and the vulnerable for this is the real essence of Christmas.

“It is also important that we pray for peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.” Oyebanji said. (NAN)