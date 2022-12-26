Christmas: Ohanaeze preaches hospitality, mutual understanding among Nigerians

By Victor Nwachukwu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex socio-cultural organisation of the Igbo people, has advised Nigerians to show hospitality and mutual understanding through alms giving in the spirit of Christmas.

The Zonal Coordinator, South-South Youth Wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Mr Chinedu Arthur-Ugwa, said this in a Christmas message which he issued to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

Arthur-Ugwa who felicitated Nigerians on the Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations, said that it was not an error that the two celebrations come simultaneously every year.

He said that the celebrations afforded Nigerians an opportunity to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor through hospitality and giving of gifts to promote mutual understanding and national cohesion.

Arthur-Ugwa urged well meaning Nigerians to give back to the society by sharing what they have with the less privileged as a way of extending hospitality in the spirit of the celebrations.

He also called on the political leaders to give back to Nigerians through job creation in addition to the food and other gifts.

” The Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations present an opportunity for us to defy social status, unite as a nation, and extend helping hands to one another.

“They also afford us the opportunity to meditate on our nationhood with a view to proffering solutions to the country’s challenges especially as we head into an election year.

” We also call on those fomenting trouble through whatever means to have a rethink and reflect deeply on the gains of peaceful coexistence and a rancour-free society in the spirit of the season.

” May our hearts of giving cause peace to return to our land irrespective of political or other inclinations. May peace, unity and progress be our portion. May God help us to understand that we are one family, ” he said. (NAN)