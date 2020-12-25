Christmas: Obiano offers employment to 150 persons with disabilities

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has offered employment to 150 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the state to mark the Christmas celebration.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Disability Matters, Mr Chuks Ezewuzie, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Thursday.

Ezewuzie said the beneficiaries received their appointment letters at the Jerome Udoji Secretariat, Awka on Dec. 22.

“While others are crying over recession, the governor has offered employment to at least 150 persons with disabilities in the state.

“He remembers to give us Christmas gifts every December.

“In December 2018, the governor signed the Disability Rights Bill into law.

“In 2019, he sponsored and gave opportunity to the deaf choir to showcase their talents and now in 2020, he has offered employment to 150 persons with disabilities,” Ezewuzie said.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Mr Ugochukwu Okeke, the state Chairman, Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities, thanked the governor for the gesture, which he described as a “Christmas gift”.

“It is beyond our imagination. The governor in his magnanimity decided to fulfill his promise that persons with disabilities, who struggled to further his education and obtained a certificate, has a right to employment,” he said.

He further said that those, who had received their appointment letters, had already been posted to ministries, where they would be deployed accordingly.

Okeke said the governor had addressed most of their challenges, including the approval of a disability rights implementation committee.

He said the task of the committee is to ensure the implementation of the programme for their members.

The chairman advised the beneficiaries to stand out in their duties and reciprocate the governor’s gesture with hard work and dedication to duty. (NAN)