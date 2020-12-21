Christmas: NSCDC deploys 2,146 personnel in Anambra

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Anambra Command, has deployed no fewer than 2,146 personnel to monitor flash points during the Christmas in the state.

Mr Edwin Okadigbo, the state’s Public Relations Officer of NSCDC disclosed this in a statement in Awka on Monday.

Okadigbo, who said the figure also include undercover operatives, assured residents that the command was prepared to ensure tight security across the state during the Yuletide.

“The state Commandant of NSCDC, Mr David Bille has directed the monitoring of residential and recreational facilities as well as critical national assets to deter hoodlums from perpetrating crime.

“The command is prepared to respond promptly to distress calls and decisively deal with any person or group of persons, who might in any way attempt to disrupt the peaceful atmosphere of the state during the festive period,” he said.

The PRO, therefore, advised residents to report suspicious movements and objects to the nearest NSCDC formation or call the following numbers: 08038694473, 08065690372, 09069169532, 08036011552 and 08035771835. (NAN)