Christmas: NSCDC deploys 1,500 officers for security in Imo

By Victor Nwachukwu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has deployed 1,500 personnel to ensure a hitch-free year 2022 Christmas and New Year celebrations in Imo.

Commandant of the NSCDC in Imo, Mr Matthew Ovye disclosed this while ibriefing newsmen in Owerri, on Friday.

Ovye who thanked Imo residents for remaining law abiding, said the security of their lives and property were of paramount importance to the corps.

He thanked the Corp’s Commandant-General, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, for facilitating the deployment and added that the deployed officers would cover all nooks and crannies of the state, so as to ensure peace during the period.

He also thanked the state Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma for his fatherly disposition, which he said had created the enabling environment for activities of the NSCDC in Imo.

” We remain committed to the protection of lives and property during the Christmas and New Year celebrations and we assure all residents of the state of a safe, peaceful and conducive environment.

” Our hardworking commandant-general has facilitated the deployment of personnel in all our areas of coverage.

” May I cease this opportunity to appreciate the law-abiding residents of Imo for cooperating with us and to advise dissident individuals against any inclination to disrupt the peace in the state,” he said.

He, however thanked journalists in the state for their continued collaboration while pledging the command’s readiness for continued healthy collaborations. (NAN)