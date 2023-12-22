Christmas, new year: FG declares 25, 26, Jan. 1, public holidays

The Federal Government has declared Monday, 25, Tuesday, 26 and Jan. 1, 2024, as public holidays to mark Christmas and new year celebrations.

This is contained in a statement by the Director overseeing the office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Interior, Mr Peter Egbodo on Friday in Abuja.

The Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, felicitated with Christians and Nigerians at home and in the diaspora on the occasion.

He enjoined Christians to emulate the life of Jesus Christ in his practice and teachings of humility, service, compassion, patience, peace and righteousness that his birthday signified.

Tunji-Ojo emphasised that peace and security were critical prerequisites for economic development and prosperity of any nation.

The minister assured that the Federal Government under the leadership of President Bola Tinubu, would continue to put in place effective measures for the security of lives and property of Nigerians.

He urged Nigerians to be security conscious and report any suspicious persons or activities to the nearest security agencies.

Tunji-Ojo said that yuletide seasons called for discipline to protect lives and property of anyone in their respective communities and the country at large.

He admonished Nigerians to remain focused that the year 2024 would be a better one with the renewed hope agenda of the President.

The minister wished all Nigerians, especially the Christians a happy Christmas celebration and a prosperous new year.(NAN)

By Yahaya Isah

