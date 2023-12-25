Christmas, New Year: Aremu shares joy, hope with MINILS Management, Staff, Partners, others

The Director General, Michael Imoudu National Institute of Labour Studies, MINILS, Comrade Issa Aremu, mni has hailed the Management, Staff and partners of the institute on the occasion of Christmas and the coming year 2024.

Aremu in a statement commended their efforts despite the current challenges, just as he expressed optimism going forward.

Aremu in a statement specifically extended his Merry Christmas and 2024 New year greetings to the staff and management of MINILS

He further expressed “Special best wishes to all the respected tripartite partners of MINILS; the premier labour education and research Institute in West Africa; trade union officials, employers of labour and government officials, despite the current challenges.

Aremu said, “May 2024 be filled with joy within the context of the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Just like the outgoing year, we count on your continuous support to further deliver on our core mandate of promoting labour education to equip all tripartite partners with the skills required for collective bargaining, industrial harmony, youth entrepreneurship skills and Decent work in 2024,”Aremu said.

“MINILS has been promoting quality labour education in the past 40 years. The best is yet to come. Happy 2024!” Aremu concluded.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

