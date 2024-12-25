Christmas: NCoS FCT boosts security at Custodial centres

The Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) FCT command, Mr Olatubosun Ajibogun has deployed officers and men of the Service to various custodial centres in the Command to ensure maximum security.



By Ibironke Ariyo

The Controller of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) FCT command, Mr Olatubosun Ajibogun has deployed officers and men of the Service to various custodial centres in the Command to ensure maximum security.



Speaking during his visit to Medium Security Custodial Centre Kuje, Ajibogun said that that the essence of the visit was to ensure that all custodial centres were secured.



This is contained in a statement issued by the Public Relations Officer (PRO) NCoS, FCT command, Mr Samson Duza on Tuesday in Abuja.



The controller said that there was need for inmates to also be given proper treatment in line with global best practices.



He emphasised that the deployment was in a bid to secure the facilities during the Yuletide season, to ensure water tight security in the centre.



Ajibogun also called on officers to shun all acts that were inimical to the extant rules guiding correctional practices.



He cautioned officers against trafficking, incitement, laxity and any unprofessional conduct during and after the Christmas celebration.



Ajibogun also urged staff and inmates to ensure strict compliance to rules and give maximum support and cooperation to their officer- incharge in order to maintain peace in the custodial centres(NAN)

