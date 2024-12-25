Christmas: NBA President urges lawyers to cherish triumphs

President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Afam Osigwe (SAN), has urged Nigerian lawyers to cherish gains of the profession over the years as the world celebrated Christmas.

By Sandra Umeh

President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Afam Osigwe (SAN), has urged Nigerian lawyers to cherish gains of the profession over the years as the world celebrated Christmas.

Osigwe made this known in a Christmas message on Wednesday.

He noted that the christmas season invited us to pause, reflect, and reconnect with our loved ones, friends, as well as colleagues.

He, therefore, urged lawyers to focus on their gains and triumphs over the years, and thrive in love for a better society.

“As we stand at the threshold of Christmas, I am filled with immense gratitude for the boundless love and blessings that God has showered upon us.

“The gift of Jesus Christ reminds us of the transformative power of love, compassion, and selflessness.

“This special season invites us to pause, reflect, and reconnect with our loved ones, friends, and colleagues.

“Let us cherish the triumphs we’ve achieved together as a Bar, and humbly learn from the challenges that have tested our resolve.

“On behalf of the Nigerian Bar Association, I wish you and your families a joyous, peaceful, and love-filled Christmas.

“May the New Year usher in renewed hope, greater opportunities, and immense progress for us all,” he said. (NAN)