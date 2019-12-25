Christmas: Muslim Rep donates 1,100 bags of rice, 24 cows to constituents

Rep. Yusuf Gagdi, (APC/Pankshin-Kanke-Kanam), has donated 1,100 bags of rice and 24 cows to his constituents to celebrate the Christmas.

Gagdi, who presented the items on Tuesday in Pankshin, said that the gesture was to support his constituents, particularly the less privileged, to celebrate with ease.

“Though I am a Muslim, I believe Christmas is a season of love and sharing, particularly with those who don’t have.

“Even before I became the people’s representative, I have been doing this because I believe in giving

“Today, we are distributing 1,100 bags of rice and 24 cows to various groups across the three Local Governments that make up this constituency.

“This may not be enough, but with this little we believe it will go a long in supporting some families to celebrate Christmas well,’’ he said.

The lawmaker said that the items were not just for his party members, but for all members of the constituency, saying “I represent all.’’

Gagdi called on the people to use the period to pray for him and other leaders in the country to lead Nigeria o peace and prosperity. (NAN)