Christmas: Mrs Soludo donates gift items to 200 orphans, abandoned children

Dr Nonye Soludo, Wife of the Anambra State Governor, on Monday distributed various gift items to over 200 children to celebrate Christmas at different orphanages and motherless babies homes in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the homes the governor’s wife visited included Onitsha South Motherland Babies Home; Onitsha North Community Motherless Babies and Orphanage Home, and the Missionaries of Charity Gift of the Mercy Community childrens’ Home.

Soludo told newsmen during the visit that the gesture was intended to put smiles on the faces of the children in the spirit of Christmas.

She said Christmas was a period to generate happiness and spread love, especially to motherless children and the less-privileged people, who need assistance.

“We have about 39 homes for abandoned and motherless children in the state. I have visited eight and I intend to visit and celebrate Christmas with the children in all the homes.

“For me, Christmas means reaching out to the needy, the less privileged, motherless and abandoned children. They need our care and special expression of love to partake in the celebrations.

“In all the homes I have visited so far, I was impressed with their clean environment and how the caregivers are taking good care of the children.

“I saw a very sick baby who requires medical intervention in one of the homes. I will make sure that the baby gets all healthcare needs to stay alive and healthy,” she said.

Soludo urged well-meaning individuals, corporation organisations and groups to reach out to the needy and make the Christmas celebration special for them.

Mrs Rita Anekwe, Manager, Onitsha North children’s home, expressed appreciation to the governor’s wife, saying that the gesture would go a long way in putting smiles on the faces of the children.

NAN reports that some of the donations were cash gifts, tubers of yam, bags of beans, bags of rice, toiletries and beverages. (NAN)

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

