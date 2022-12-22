Christmas: Lalong urges Christians to show love, kindness

By Martha Agas

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, has urged Christians to demonstrate love and kindness as they celebrate Christmas.

The governor made the call during the 2022 Annual Service of Carols and Nine Lessons, held on Thursday at the Government House Chapel Rayfield, Jos.

He said that the season should be a reminder of the demonstration of God’s love and the hope he brought to humanity through the birth of his son, Jesus.

“Christ came to the world to give us assurance and victory.

“Be determined to demonstrate the love of God to one another, for his love radiates and brings people to Christ.

“We should be thankful of God’s love and kindness throughout the year,” he said.

He said that Christians should follow God’s footsteps by loving and embracing others, irrespective of differences in religion and ethnicity.

Lalong also urged Plateau people to be security conscious during the yuletide, saying they should monitor and report strange persons in their communities to security agencies.

He said he has directed security agencies to deploy their personnel in the state, especially in flash points, to forestall any insecurity breach during the festive season.

The governor also urged Plateau people to be involved in all electoral processes, to ensure that good leaders emerge for the progress of the nation.

He appealed to Plateau people and also Nigerians to cooperate with relevant agencies to ensure peaceful conduct of the 2023 polls, devoid of violence.

He thanked spiritual leaders for their counsel, especially during the period of security challenges in the state, while urging them to continue to intercede for a smooth transition of government in 2023.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria, Plateau Chapter, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, urged Christians to be ambassadors of Christ in their celebrations.

He urged them to show the world that they are the light of the world, through exhibiting good attitudes and actions.

In his sermon, the Chaplain of the Government House, Rev. Fr. Godfrey Gopep, urged Christians to be modest in their expenditure during Christmas, as many are experiencing hardship.

He said the action would enable them assist the needy in their communities.

The cleric appealed to Christians to consolidate on the peaceful coexistence they currently have with Muslims in the state for sustainable peace.

“Celebrations are opportunities to foster peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims.

“Ensure that your Muslim brothers see your impact, so that they will glorify your father in heaven,” he said.

Highlights of the event included renditions from different choirs, including the Plateau Unity choir, Jos, Archdiocese Unity choir, Ngas Unity Choir and Irigwe mass choir amongst others.

Intercessory prayers were also conducted by Clerics for the leadership of the country and the state and for peaceful elections. (NAN)