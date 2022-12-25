Christmas: Kaduna APC campaign council tasks Nigerians on love, brotherhood

By Hussaina Yakubu

The Kaduna State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council, has facilitated Nigerians on Christmas celebrations and urged them to embrace love and brotherhoods.

This is contained in a statement, signed by Mr Sani Bello, the Director General of the Campaign Council.

The council implored Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of love and brotherhoods that is being celebrated in the season.

The APC Campaign council also reiterated its commitment to ensure issues-based campaign, believing that it will help the good people of Kaduna State to make informed choices and vote massively for APC candidates in the 2023 general elections. (NAN)