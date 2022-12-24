Christmas: Jonathan calls for unity, peace

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has called for love, unity and peace among Christians and others around the world.

Jonathan made the call in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Ikechukwu Eze, on Friday in Abuja to mark the 2022 Christmas celebration.

He urged Nigerians to approach the season of Christmas with optimism and renewed faith in themselves and the country.

“At Christmas, we celebrate love, hope and joy, which the birth of Jesus heralds to the world.

“As individuals and as a nation, we face different challenges. But we should not allow that to weaken our faith in God and our country, as well as imperil our shared promise of greatness and prosperity.

“Let us approach this season of Christmas with optimism and renewed faith in ourselves and our country.

“Let us exhibit love, tolerance, sense of unity and peace towards our neighbours and all around us during this season and beyond,” he said.(NAN)