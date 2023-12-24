Christmas: IPAC urges Christians to imbibe virtues of Christ

The Inter-Party Advisory (IPAC) on Sunday congratulated Christians on the occasion of the 2023 Christmas celebrations.

IPAC urged them to emulate the life of Jesus Christ and imbibe His virtues of love, peace, unity, and tolerance in their service to God and the nation.

The council in a statement by its National chairman-elect, Yusuf Dantalle in Abuja, described Christmas as significant to believers, as it marked the divine birth of Jesus Christ who came to redeem the world from sin.

Dantalle urged Nigerians to use the occasion to pray for the nation, particularly the security and economic challenges impeding progressive governance in the country.

“The council enjoins government at all levels to provide dividends of democracy to Nigerians to assuage their sufferings in accordance with section 14 (2)b of the 1999 constitution as amended which states that the security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government, “ he said.

Dantalle said that as the umbrella body of all registered political parties in Nigeria, IPAC would continue to promote and deepen democracy in Nigeria in the quest for a strong, equitable, prosperous and just democratic nation.(NAN)

By Emmanuel Olorinuha

