Christmas: Imbibe virtues of Jesus Christ, APC urges Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has enjoined Christians and all Nigerians, to imbibe the positive lessons of the birth of Jesus Christ, to rededicate themselves for the greatness of Nigeria.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the party, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Tuesday said the special day is as momentous as it is significant.

“While we celebrate with our family and loved ones, all Nigerians must fully appreciate the need to redouble our efforts in the quest to ensure the peace, progress, stability and economic prosperity of our great country.

“Achieving these noble objectives would only be realised if exemplary virtues such as peaceful disposition, sacrifice and tolerance, which Jesus Christ’s life embodied, are practised in our day to day life.

“While the President Muhammadu Buhari APC government truly appreciates all Nigerians for their support and cooperation so far, we call for more support in order to ensure that Nigeria continues on its current trajectory of sustainable economic growth, development and prosperity.

“We assure all Nigerians that the Federal Government would not shirk in its onerous duty to keep all Nigerians safe this Christmas and beyond,” the statement read.