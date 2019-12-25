Christmas: Gov. Sule urges Nigerians to pray for peace, unity

Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has called on Nigerians to intensify prayer for peace and unity of the country.

Sule in a Christmas message on Wednesday in Lafia, admonished Christian faithful to use the period for sober reflection and imbibe the virtues that Jesus Christ symbolised.

“As you are aware, the birth of Jesus Christ, symbolises love, peace, humility and, indeed, dignity for human race.

“It is for this reason that Jesus Christ embodies self-sacrifice, good neighborliness, charity and reconciliation among humankind.

“This festive season, therefore, calls for sober reflection and reaffirmation of moral rectitude as epitomised by Jesus Christ,” he said.

He urged Christians in the state and in Diaspora to imbibe the spirit and teachings of the season by showing love and affection as well as giving alms to the needy.

“Let me also take liberty of this occasion to remind all Christians on the significance of this sacred period to continue to pray for the sustenance of peace and prosperity of our nation’s economy.

“It is on this premise that I call on you all to take advantage of this ample opportunity to pray for the peace, unity, harmonious co-existence, security and prosperity of our dear state and the country at large,” Sule said.

He further urged Christian faithful to be modest while celebrating and avoid extravagant, ostentatious lifestyle but rather be guided by the fear of God.

He also called for continuous support for his administration towards improving the living standard of the people.

He reiterated his commitment towards ensuring security of lives and property in the state during and beyond the yuletide. (NAN)

