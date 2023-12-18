….Christmas: Gov. Mbah, Chukwuma, urge Christian faithful to remember the sick, vulnerable

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu and Archbishop, Anglican Archdiocese of Enugu, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma, have jointly urged christians to use the occasion of Christmas in remembering the plight of the sick and vulnerable.

The duo made the call during the Festival of Nine Lessons, Carlos and Praise Night, organised by Enugu State Government through the ministry of Culture and Tourism, on Sunday night at Okpara Square Enugu, preparatory to the 2023 Christmas celebration in Enugu.

Gov Mbah disclosed that Christmas season was unique, regardless of people’s personal circumstances, they should make concerted effort to spread and share good tidings of peace, joy and goodwill.

“We should happily observe the religious ritual with family, friends, colleagues and neighbours in the spirit of brotherhood,” he said.

Mbah, represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, emphasised that the essence of Christmas was to promote hope and community services.

According to him, the birth of Jesus Christ is the manifestation of God’s love for humanity, adding that each Christmas reminds people of the central message to love God and neighbours, irrespective of petish considerations.

“It is a message passed to all generations, religions and ethnic groups during the festive season,” he added.

“Let us continue to ask what can we do to improve our family, neighbourhood, community and the state.”

Archbishop Chukwuma explained that the season of Christmas was a time of accepting gift of God and accepting “the mystery that God came down in the flesh to suffer for us and died and conquered the death”.

Speaking on the message titled “Kenosis”, the cleric said the word (Christ) became fresh and dwelled among us to deliver us from the sin.

“Christ has brought unending joy for us, when he became flesh in your life; your life will transform and there will be paradigm shift when you allow him in your life. ”

“Our economy is on trial, Nigerians are suffering untold hardships; no security, employment and nothing is moving and it is only God who can intervene and deliver us.

“This time calls for sober reflections; we should repent and obey God”

He called on those elected to represent their constituents to look inward and extend the hands of generosity to their people, especially now that the festival was approaching.

He commended the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Dame Ugochi Madueke, for organising the programme.

The cleric called for prayers for Gov. Mbah to achieve his transformative initiatives in the state.

Highlights of the event were Christmas songs from choirs as well as live performance by the popular gospel artiste, Chinyere Udoma and others.

(NAN)

By Alex Enebeli

