Christmas: FRSC to deploy 2000 marshals in Kwara

The Kwara Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it will deploy 2000 marshals to control traffic during the Christmas celebration. The Kwara Sector Commander, Mr Jonathan Owoade, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Ilorin that the deployment was to prevent gridlock and ensure prompt response to emergencies. He said that the command was working with other security agencies in the state to ensure a hitch-free celebration. “To control traffic during the Christmas season, the command has deployed 1500 regular marshals and 500 special marshals.

“In cases of emergency and other issues on the road, we urge the public to call our toll free line 122, so that we can respond to such situations”, Owoade said. According to him, the command is working with the Kwara State Road Traffic Management Authority, the Police and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in the state on traffic control. “We are believing that by the grace of God, there will be zero crashes during this period”, the sector commander said.

He said that the command would not take the issue of COVID-19 with levity, urging drivers and passengers to use their nose masks and adhere to other safety protocols. Owoade called on religious and transport unions leaders to ensure that their members cooperate with road safety officials. “Christmas is here; there will be influx of people and the use of nose masks is essential at this period. We are going to ensure that COVID-19 protocols are adhered to at various parks within the state. “We have been given directive to shut down any park that does not comply with road safety rules and regulations as well as the COVID-19 guidelines”, he said.

Owoade advised motorists to ensure that their cars were properly serviced, and to be cautious when driving, with the haze and fog associated with the harmattan that could affect vision. He warned against wrong and illegal parking by the roadside and covering of number plates with plastic. “Car maintenance is very important at this time, especially with the harmattan. Motorists should ensure that their inner lights, head lamps, wiper, rear light and parking lights are in good condition. “Do not call while driving, avoid drunk and fatigue driving or night journeys.

“Christmas preaches love; show love on the road to other road users, do not be aggressive towards them, give way to anyone who is in a hurry, you never can tell what the situation of the driver is. “The government on their part are trying to make the roads good, but it is not bad road that causes crashes, it is bad behaviour and attitude, which I urge road users to change positively.

“We should remember that it is only the living that celebrates, so take things easy. “I wish the people of Kwara and Nigeria in general a happy Christmas celebration”, Owoade said. (NAN)