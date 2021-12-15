Christmas: FRSC deploys 1,700 personnel for special patrol on Ogun roads

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun said the command had concluded plans to deploy 1,700 personnel on highways to oversee traffic activities across the state.

Mr Ahmed Umar, the State Sector Commander, made this known in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Wednesday.

He advised motorists on the need to drive cautiously along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, especially areas where road rehabilitation was still ongoing and diversion areas.

The sector commander said the 2021 ember months special patrol operations would commence from Dec.7 to Jan. 15, 2022.

He added that the special patrol operations would focus on speeding, dangerous driving, wrongful overtaking, lane indiscipline, use of phone while driving, seat belt violation, overloading violation and tyre violation – expired or substandard.

“We are also looking at speed limiting device violation, unlatched vehicles violation, child restraint violation, passengers’ manifest violation by commercial vehicles and use of drugs and intoxicating alcoholic beverages while driving.

Umar noted that the personnel comprised regular and special marshals.

He said they are to oversee activities on the Lagos-Ibadan, Sagamu-Ijebu Ode, Sagamu-Mosinmi-Ikorodu, Abeokuta-Sagamu, Abeokuta-Ibadan, Abeokuta-Ifo-Sango-Ota-Lagos Corridors and Ota-Idiroko corridor.

The under-listed operational equipment have been provided to ensure desired impact on the entire stretch of highways across Ogun.

He said 35 patrol vehicles, six advanced life support ambulances, five patrol motorbikes, two heavy-duty tow trucks, brethlisers for testing drivers for drugs and alcoholic consumption and machines for rescuing trapped crash victims.

“All the FRSC ambulances points at Siun, Itori, Sagamu, Ijebu Ode and Ogunmakin, in addition to the night rescue teams at various FRSC formations, would operate 24 hours rescue operations throughout the duration of the special patrol operations.

“The FRSC has also embarked on aggressive motor parks public enlightenment campaigns across the state,” he said.

Umar appealed to motorists to demonstrate the reason for the season and show love to fellow road users by sharing the road responsibly and obeying traffic rules.

He warned that any motorist apprehended flouting traffic rules during the Yuletide may be treated as driving dangerously and could be prosecuted. (NAN)

