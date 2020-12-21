Christmas: FRSC deploys 1,350 personnel for 24-hour patrol in Niger

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger has deployed 1,350 personnel on 24-hour patrol of the highways in the state to ensure free flow of traffic during Christmas and New Year festivities. The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mr Joel Dagwa, who made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday, said the personnel included 450 special marshals. Dagwa said the command also deployed 15 operation vehicles, three ambulances, three bikes and one heavy truck to effectively ensure smooth flow of traffic across the state.

He said that already, the command had embarked on special patrol of Minna-Bida-Mokwa, Sulej-Minna–Lambata–Agwai- Bida and Minna–Zungeru–Tegina- Kontagora roads. Dagwa, said the personnel were expected to monitor drivers and ensure safe driving with observance of traffic rules and regulations. “We have deployed sufficient personnel in the metropolis and across all major highways to checked the activities of reckless drivers,” he said. The sector commander warned motorists against overloading, dangerous driving and speed limit violation in order to reduce road crashes during the festive periods.

He also called on motorists to desist from making phone calls while driving as well as parents/guardians against allowing underaged children on wheel. Dagwa appealed to religious leaders to complement the efforts of the command by sensitising roads users on the need to obey traffic rules and regulations. The sector commander also advised motorists to ensure proper services of their vehicles and avoid the use of worn-out and expired tyres. (NAN)