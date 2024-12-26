Christmas: Foster Love, Unity, Onilu Appeals to Nigerians

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has called on Christians across Nigeria to use the 2024 Christmas celebration as an opportunity to renew their commitment to love, unity, and brotherhood.

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Director General of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, has called on Christians across Nigeria to use the 2024 Christmas celebration as an opportunity to renew their commitment to love, unity, and brotherhood.

In a Christmas message released on December 25, 2024, Onilu emphasized the importance of fostering national unity, urging Nigerians not to allow discord to undermine the nation’s progress.

Highlighting the essence of Christmas as a reflection of God’s love for humanity through the birth of Jesus Christ, he called on citizens to emulate the virtues of love and selflessness.

“Nigeria has come a long way in its journey of nationhood. Christmas, as a celebration of love, gives us the perfect opportunity to renew the bond of unity we have enjoyed as a nation,” Onilu stated.

He added that such collective efforts would aid in realizing the goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

Onilu encouraged Nigerians to reflect the selflessness and love that Christmas symbolizes by praying for their neighbors, promoting peace, and working towards the nation’s stability and progress. “If every one of us selflessly loves and cares for the next person, it will translate into sacrificial love for our country and a genuine collective effort at national development,” he remarked.

While extending his best wishes to the Christian community for a joyful celebration, the NOA Director General also called on all Nigerians to maintain peace and abide by the law during and after the festivities.