Christmas: Extend love to everyone, priest tells worshippers

By Uchenna Eletuo

Rev. Fr. Pius Yusuf, Priest-In-Charge of Immaculate Heart Catholic Church, Ojo Barracks, on Friday urged worshippers to extend love to everyone, as this was what Christmas celebration was all about.

Yusuf, an army Chaplain, said this during an early morning mass to commemorate the 37 years of consecration of the church.

He said that the joy of the Christmas season would have been meaningless without the divine gift of God the son to mankind that depicts love.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Mass, which attracted personnel from other formations that used to be members of the Church before being posted elsewhere, was a forerunner to the anniversary celebration on Sunday.

In his message at the Mass, Yusuf said that there was no alternative to the gift of love as exemplified by the birth of Jesus Christ.

According to him, if people should eschew bitterness and express love to one another, the world will be what God wants it to be for mankind’s benefits.

“The season of advent is the period of love expression to everyone, for Christ came for the sake of everyone, therefore, there should be no discrimination.

“Almsgiving is one of the features of the period, we should remember to bless the less privileged around us with things to make them happy,” he said.

Also, speaking at the event, a founding member of the church and a senior citizen, Mr Shedrack Amusa, said that the worship centre was where personnel relate as family, irrespective of rank.(NAN)