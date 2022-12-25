Christmas: Exchange visit with adherents of other faiths – Gov. Mohammed

By Olaide Ayinde

Gov. Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has called on Christians in the state to use the period of Christmas to visit themselves and adherents of other faiths.

This is contained in his goodwill message to the people of the state on the occasion of the 2022 Christmas celebration on Sunday in the state.

According to him, this would strengthen the harmonious relationships that existed among the people of the state and further ensure the mutual respect and peaceful co-existence among the citizenry.

“We should learn to live with one another harmoniously, irrespective of our political, cultural and religious differences.

“We should also imbibe the spirit of love and forgiveness. The Christmas period should also be used to strengthen existing friendships and establish new ones.

“I appeal to you to use the occasion of Christmas to pray for peaceful elections in 2023,” said the governor.

Mohammed, who stated that the primary objective of any responsible government was to ensure security of lives and property of its citizens, said that his government was collaborating with security agencies in the state.

This, he said, was to address real and perceived threats to security of lives and property of the citizenry, adding that his administration had been providing logistics and other support to them for effective and efficient operation.

“Government is aware of all your support since its inception; that is why it is striving as much as possible to reciprocate the gesture by embarking on policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the lives of the people.

“With your continued support and understanding, all nooks and crannies of the state would benefit from our developmental programmes,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Christian communities in the state, under the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bauchi State Chapter, would pay a Christmas homage to the governor on Sunday to celebrate ocassion with him.

(NAN)