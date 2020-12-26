Christmas: Ex-Oyo SSG preaches peace, love, unity

Alhaji Sharafadeen Alli, a former Secretary to the Oyo State Government, has urged Christians across the country to see the birth of Jesus Christ as a season to celebrate peaceful co-existence and show love to one another.

Alli in a statement on Friday in Ibadan congratulated Nigerians, especially Christians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Alli was the Oyo State governorship candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the 2019 general election.

He asked Christians to offer special prayers during the yuletide for greater love, unity, peaceful co-existence and progress of Nigeria.

“I call on all Christians; indeed, all the good people of Oyo State to reflect on the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ in their lives as well as activities.

“Such virtues would no doubt make Nigeria and indeed the world a better place for us all. I congratulate all Christians for witnessing yet another Christmas season,” he said.

Alli advised all to use the festive period for sober reflections and total spiritual renewals towards living in peace as well as harmony with adherents of other religions.

”The birth of Jesus Christ being celebrated at Christmas, should be used to promote peace, love, understanding and unity.

“We should all display the spirit of tolerance in the accomplishment of our vision of building a better community and country,” he said.

He admonished all Christians to emulate Jesus Christ in words and deeds, imbibe the core lessons of freedom, love, tolerance, sacrifice, generosity and peaceful co-existence, which Christ stood for.

“I urge all Christian and other religious leaders not to relent in their prayers for peace, unity and development of Oyo State.

“I encourage Nigerians to always portray the positive sides of the country and de-emphasise its negative sides as it is the only way our dear country will assume its pride of place in the comity of nations.

“I wish all the good people of Oyo State and indeed Nigerians, a Merry Christmas and Prosperous New Year in advance as I pray for the warmth of God’s love to fill every heart and home.

“Have a peaceful and merry Christmas,’’ Alli said.(NAN)