Christmas: Embrace virtues of goodwill, compassion, AANI urges Nigerians

In the spirit of the Christmas season celebration, Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has urged Nigerians embrace the virtues of goodwill and compassion.

The National President, AANI, Ambassador Emmanuel Okafor made the in a message a Christmas felicitation message commended the resilience of Nigerians in the face of harsh economic condition.

He stated,”Dear esteemed members of the Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) and fellow Nigerians,

As our Christian faithful among our members gather with loved ones to celebrate the joyous season of this year’s Christmas and welcome the dawn of the 2024 new year, I extend my warmest wishes to you and your families. May this festive period be filled with peace, love, and the warmth of shared moments.

“In the spirit of Christmas, I call upon all Christian members of AANI and indeed every Nigerian to embrace the virtues of goodwill and compassion. Let us live in peace, fostering a sense of unity that transcends our diverse backgrounds and beliefs. This season is an opportune time to reflect on the values that bind us as a nation.

“Our nation has faced challenges, but through it all, Nigerians have exhibited remarkable resilience. I commend each one of you for your strength and unwavering spirit. It is a testament to our collective determination to overcome adversity and build a better future.”

Okafor appreciated the Armed Forces of Nigeria and security agencies for their dedicated efforts and sacrifices in ensuring the safety and security of the country.

He urged the government to prioritize the welfare of Nigerians.

“I extend my deepest appreciation to the Armed Forces of Nigeria and our security agencies for their dedicated efforts and sacrifices in ensuring the safety and security of our beloved country. Their commitment is truly commendable, and we owe them our gratitude.

“As we celebrate, let us not forget those who are less fortunate. I encourage you to reach out to your communities, lending a helping hand to those in need. Together, we can make a positive impact on the lives of others.

“Looking ahead to the new year, I implore the government to prioritise the well-being of all Nigerians. By enhancing security measures and creating an environment conducive to growth, we can collectively contribute to the prosperity of our nation.

“I also call on investors to explore opportunities that will further stimulate our economy, foster development, and create employment opportunities for our people.

“In the words of Winston Churchill, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal; it is the courage to continue that counts.” Let us embrace the principles of patriotism, nationalism, and love for our nation. By working together and maintaining hope, we can overcome challenges and build a brighter future for Nigeria.

“May the joy of the season fill your hearts, and may the new year bring you renewed hope, success, and fulfilment.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!,” he stated.

