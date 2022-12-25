Christmas: El-Rufai tasks Kaduna people on peace, harmony

Kaduna State Governor Malam Nasir El-Rufai has sent a message of felicitation to the Christian faithful on the occasion of Christmas.

The governor stated that despite the difficult times in which Christmas is being celebrated, the timeless values of compassion, love, tolerance and forgiveness exemplified by the birth and life of Jesus Christ endure.

Governor El-Rufai said that the example of Jesus Christ and His birth as the Prince of Peace commend to us the optimism of hope that we can be better than our current circumstances.

He called on all communities in Kaduna State to do their utmost to uphold peace and harmony, and to work with the security agencies to maintain law and order.