Christmas: EEDC urges S/East residents to be vigilant, safeguard electricity infrastructure

By Stanley Nwanosike

Enugu, Dec. 25, 2022 (NAN) The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has urged South-East residents to be vigilant and safeguard electricity installations and infrastructure within their environment against activities of vandals this Yuletide.

The Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, made the plea while delivering the company’s Christmas message to newsmen in Enugu on Saturday.

Ezeh noted that self and communal vigilance on electricity installations/infrastructure had become imperative so that customers would continue to enjoy good services from EEDC this festive period.

He, however, assured customers that its technical teams would be on ground during the Yuletide to attend to faults that might crop up, adding that the company has equipped its technical teams for this purpose.

The EEDC spokesman also encouraged customers with outstanding arrears to take advantage of the Arrears One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme which is ending on Dec. 31, 2022, and enjoy 30 per cent discount.

He said: “The OTS Scheme is an initiative introduced by EEDC to assist customers defray their accumulated arrears.

“Both commercial and residential customers, bulk communities, metered and unmetered customers are eligible for this discount scheme.

“Customers of EEDC are encouraged to also take advantage of the innovative service support channels provided by the company to make customer experience enjoyable. These include the EEDC Connect App and Energy Pay, among others.”

Ezeh also wished the company’s customers a merry Christmas celebration, and a prosperous New Year, assuring them of quality service before, during and after the festive period.

“We appreciate our esteemed customers for their support and cooperation through the year and we are assuring them of the company’s readiness to consistently improve on its services,” he added. (NAN)