Christmas Day Offensive: Military Destroys Terrorists’ Stronghold in Sokoto

In a daring and meticulously coordinated Christmas Day operation, the Nigerian Armed Forces unleashed a devastating assault on the Lakurawas Terrorist Group (LTG) hideouts in Silame Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

By Chimezie Godfrey

Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, hailed the mission as a “painstakingly planned strike” that showcased the military’s precision and strategic capabilities. “We view all civilian casualties as a needless tragedy,” he said, “but we will not relent in targeting and dislodging terrorists across our nation.”

According to him, the assault targeted key terrorist hideouts in Gidan Bisa and Gidan Runtuwa, areas long plagued by insurgent activities. Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, coupled with Human Intelligence (HUMINT), confirmed heightened terrorist activity in the region. “Leveraging this information, the military launched a precision airstrike at 6:00 AM on December 25, 2024, followed by ground forces securing the area.

“Using state-of-the-art precision-guided munitions, the airstrike neutralized LTG operatives and obliterated their infrastructure, including arms caches and logistics hubs. Secondary explosions from destroyed munitions further highlighted the strike’s devastating impact on the terrorist network.

“Ground troops confirmed the operation’s success, reporting minimal damage to surrounding villages and corroborating locals’ claims that the Lakurawas group used the area as a staging ground for their activities. By dismantling the group’s operational hub, the military has significantly weakened its capacity to threaten the region’s stability,” he stated.

He noted that while the operation achieved its primary objectives, secondary explosions resulted in 10 deaths, sparking efforts to identify whether the deceased were terrorist collaborators. “The Armed Forces expressed deep regret over any civilian casualties, emphasizing their commitment to avoiding harm to non-combatants,” Gen. Buba said.

According to him, engaging with locals on the ground, troops received overwhelming support for their actions. Residents expressed relief at the eradication of the LTG stronghold, which had long terrorized the area.

He stressed that the success of this operation underscores the military’s resolve to defend the nation and eradicate insurgency.

Major General Buba emphasized the Armed Forces’ determination to continue its mission, adding, “Our troops remain committed to protecting citizens and restoring peace, no matter how challenging the task.”

“This Christmas Day strike serves as a landmark victory in Nigeria’s fight against terrorism. As the Armed Forces of Nigeria press on with their mission, the destruction of the LTG stronghold marks a significant step toward restoring peace and stability in the nation,” Gen. Buba stated.