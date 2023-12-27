Christmas: CDS reunites with wounded personnel, motivates troops in Sokoto

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, on Tuesday reunited with wounded personnel in Sokoto and motivated troops for more engagement as part of Christmas celebrations.

Musa called on Nigerians to unite against the nation’s adversaries in support of the Armed Forces of Nigeria in the spirit of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He was in Sokoto to interact and associate with wounded personnel and others discharging their duties at different operational fields in the area.

He said the period was a festive and joyous time and Nigerian Army deemed it fit to use the period in celebration with all cadre of personnel as well as pray for those that made supreme sacrifices.

Musa urged wounded personnel to consider the situation as destiny and assured Nigerian Army was fully together with them and wound continue to support them to recover and return to service.

He also expressed gratitude to the armed forces and Nigerians for unwavering commitment, adding that the sacrifices of all uniformed heroes defending the nation should be acknowledged.

“ I encourage you to face the challenges with unity and courage, your bravery will not go unnoticed, and we commit to continuous support.

“May the festive spirit bind us as one, and the warmth of shared destiny resonate beyond this season. ” he said.

He appealed to all Nigerians to unite against common enemies, support our motivated armed forces’ steadfast in defending our nation’s integrity.

According to him, safeguarding peoples lives and property should be a collective responsibility as personnel might not be presence at all places but people were there.

He reiterated that security agencies had made achievements on tracking challenges in the year and hope for more success the coming year and charged people on renewed hope and stay vigilant and resolute in protecting our nation.

” I proud of our achievements, and I am optimistic that the New Year holds even better promises for the security of our dear nation and the wellbeing of our citizenry.

” The synergy between agencies is intact and relates to ensure success at all times,” he added.

Musa had earlier commissioned projects in his alma mata Federal Government College Sokoto and a primary school which he attended as giving back to the society.

The CDS said he was born and brought up in Sokoto and has a good living, stressing that the visit was a home coming and assured of more proactive support to Sokoto and Nigeria at large.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division of Nigerian Army Sokoto, Maj. Gen. Godwin Mutkut, thanked CDS for the efforts and assured him to live up to the expectations of the people.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event witnessed drama, songs and cultural display from different groups in the Giginya Barrack Sokoto. (NAN)

By Habibu Harisu

