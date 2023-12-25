Christmas: CAN seeks recruitment of CRK teachers in Katsina

The Katsina chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), has called for recruitment of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) teachers to instil morals in pupils in the state.

The Secretary of the association, Dr Musa Daniel-Danladi, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina on Monday.

He said the call was imperative to enhance teaching and instil sound morals in public schools, especially in southern part of the state where there is appreciable number of indigenous Christians.

Daniel-Danladi also appealed to Gov. Dikko Radda to appoint an indigenous Christian as Special Assistant (SA) on Christian Affairs in the state.

“This has been the practice by the previous All Progressive Congress (APC) administration in the state,” he said.

He also lauded the state government’s gesture to Christians during this Christmas celebrations.

“We commend Gov. Radda for the tremendous effort in curbing the insecurity in the state. As it stands, no single Christian is in the hands of kidnappers.

“And we have marked more than a month without receiving any report of attack, instead it’s the bandits that are being flushed out. This is quite commendable,” he said.

The CAN Secretary further admonished Christians to pray for peace, unity and progress of the state and Nigeria in general. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli

