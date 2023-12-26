Christmas: CAN president urges Nigerians to be champions of peace, unity

The President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Archbishop Daniel Okoh has urged all Nigerians to be champions of peace and unity.

Okoh, who made the call in a Christmas message on Monday in Abuja, challenged leaders and citizens to emulate Jesus Christ.

“During this season, we are reminded to seek to be more like Jesus by reaching out to our neighbours with words of peace.

“In a diverse country like Nigeria, characterised by multiple ethnicities and religions, we must always strive to seek what unites and binds us together, rather than what divides us.

“Let us be champions of peace and unity, setting aside our differences and promoting genuine reconciliation, understanding, and unity among all Nigerians.

“In this context, reconciliation signifies more than the absence of conflict; it signifies the presence of genuine love, respect, and acceptance for one another,” he said.

He said that the season presents all Nigerians the opportunity to reflect on individual and collective actions, seek forgiveness where necessary, and extend a hand of reconciliation to those they might have wronged or who had wronged them.

The cleric urged all Nigerians to emulate the example set by Jesus Christ and strive to cultivate a culture of forgiveness and understanding in communities and the nation at large.

Okoh said that though Nigeria was faced with numerous challenges, it was important not to lose hope, rather, use the season to renew commitment to building a better Nigeria for future generations.

“Let us work towards fostering an environment where every Nigerian can thrive, where justice and equity prevail, and where peace and prosperity abound.

“Though we may be experiencing economic hardship, let us not forget those who are on the margins of society.

“We must share our resources with them and give them a sense of belonging, as Christ would do.

“Let us strive to build a nation where peace, justice, and unity prevail,” he said. (NAN)

By EricJames Ochigbo

