Christmas: CAN calls for deeper reflection on the message of season

By Mohammed Tijjani

The Chairman, Christian

Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna State Chapter, Rev. John Hayab, says a time like this calls us to a deeper reflection on the message of the season.

Hayab stated this in a Christmas message on Saturday in Kaduna.

“My heart is filled with joy overwhelming in appreciation to God for making it possible for us all to witness yet another season of the commemoration of the nativity of the Lord Jesus Christ for the salvation of mankind.

“The birth of Christ is the ultimate gift ever given in the existence of the world, it is a symbolic gift that aims at exemplifying to us believers, the importance of giving and the fact that there is absolutely no limit or boundaries to giving.”

The CAN chairman who is also the Country Drector, Global Peace Foundation Nigeria, said that “until you give to those in need, Christ’s love can not be said to dwell in you.”

According to him, the major theme of Christmas is “Giving” not just giving but selfless giving which is why we will see, Christ was effortlessly gifted to the womb that conceived him.

“When he came, he was birthed in an inn that was not paid for, freely did the wise men from the east took the journey to the place of blessed birth, for nothing but to give him gifts, royal, priestly and prophetic gifts.

“Even during his ministry, he fed people from bread and fish gotten freely, and he ended his life as a free gift for the salvation of mankind.

“Indeed it will not be far fetched to say, giving is the reason for the season,” he said.

Hayab said as a leader, during this season, we must continually teach our people the importance of giving not only within this season but as long as we lived on earth.

He explained that the act of giving was not only for the old or young, rich or poor, mighty or lowly, no, as long as we remained alive, we have what someone might need to gain hope again.

“Brethren, we are not blessed by the amount that we give, we are blessed by the quality of our gift, a gift should be given in love with the sole purpose of meeting the needs of others.

“This is an attitude parents should teach their children from their childhood as the

scripture says, when we train a child, he will grow and not depart from the right path.

“This is a call to action not words, parents should provide for their children and guide them to picking what have been provided for them to give other people around them that are in need.

“There is absolutely no one that should be left out in this call for kindness, just a

little kindness will heal our land.”

Hayab said: “My heart was delighted with a Muslim Woman Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani who kick-started the distribution of food stuffs to christian widows in our dear state.

“This shows us that there are non christians who understands the true meaning of the season.

“I will call on our brothers and sisters who the lord has blessed to learn from this kind gesture of Tijjani and be challenged.”

He said by this kind gesture, she had contributed her quota to building a peaceful and loving nation that we both so desired.

“Let me reiterate that this is the time in this nation that we so desperately need, this act of giving, this show of love and kindness.

“We should dedicate our lives to giving out to all for the salvation of human kind, especially as our nation takes final steps into the election year proper.

“We should fill the environment with mutual love, care and concern for each

other, we should give respect, understanding, love, and tolerance.

“As we celebrate this season, may heavens be kind to us, may God protect us all and may he grant us the grace to be able to live up to our expectations in this season that at the end, his name alone will be glorified.

“Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year ahead, ” Hayab said (NAN)