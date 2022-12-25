Christmas: Buratai Humanity Care Foundation preaches reconciliation, charity

By Sani Idris

The Tukur Yusuf Buratai Humanity Care Foundation, has urged Christians to reflect on their lives the lessons from the birth of Jesus Christ while celebrating Christmas and other yuletide festivities.

This is contained in a statement signed by Ibrahim Dahiru-Danfulani, the National Coordinator of the Foundation, and issued to the newsmen on Sunday in Kaduna.

The Foundation called on Christians to continue to pray for peace, love and unity of the country, preaching total reconciliation among people as the new year is around the corner.

Dahiru-Danfulani noted that the best way to celebrate Christ is to show love and to support people in exemplary living of Christ.

He, herefore, urged Christians to also give, especially to the less privileged in the society.

“We congratulate all Christians for witnessing yet another Christmas season. We advise all of you to use the festive period for sober reflections and total spiritual renewals and devotion towards living in peace and harmony with adherents of other religions.

The Coordinator urged Christians to also use the occasion to exhibit Godly virtues and render humanitarian services to mankind to make the nation better and the sustenance of peace.

“We at the foundation, while wishing Nigerians Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2023 in advance, urge Nigerians to continue to pray for sustained peace and progress in the nation especially as Nigerians prepare for next year’s general elections,” he said. (NAN)