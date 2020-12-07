Christmas: Benue lawmaker executes projects for constituents

Mr Robert Tyough, member representing Kwande/Ushongo Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, says he has embarked on electrification and water projects for the people of the area to enable them to enjoy the forthcoming Christmas.

Tyough said in a statement issued on Monday in Makurdi that work had commenced on installation of power projects in four locations within the constituency.

“The locations are Chor in Nyiev. Chor is due to benefit from solar powered light and two power projects at Adikpo.

“The Adikpo electrification projects will cut across Wantor Model College, Adikpo through Tse-Ikpa Comprehensive College, Adikpo and the installation of a 500/33Kva transformer at Ushongo Town.