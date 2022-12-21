Christmas: Badejo urges Nigerians to show love

The Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Oyo, Most Rev. Emmanuel Badejo, has urged Nigerians, especially Christians, to show love to one another as they celebrate Christmas.

Badejo gave the advice on Wednesday in Ibadan, in his Christmas message entitled ‘The Language Of Christmas is Love’.

According to him, Emmanuel, which means ‘God with us’, is the consequence of God’s love for mankind.

“Christmas says: Do more for families, it reminds us of the importance of the family, the very first institution which God Himself revealed through Adam and Eve.

“All humanity is God’s family. The church is the family of God. The nuclear family of man woman and children predates and underlies every society, association in the world and therefore deserves maximum attention and consideration.

“Jesus came to us through a family. Joseph was admonished not to abandon his wife and he complied (Matt. 1:18-25). Joseph and Mary gave the baby Jesus their all, even protecting him from Herod, the aggressor king.

“Christmas says: Take better care of children, it is through the baby Jesus that God gave us every spiritual grace in the heavenly places,” he said.

Badejo urged Christians to also learn humility from the life of Jesus Christ, who God chose to be born in a lowly manger.

According to the Catholic bishop, Christmas means we should care for the homeless and migrants and welcome strangers.

He said one could entertain angels without knowing it.

“Christmas says: give glory to God in the highest by giving; Christmas teaches us that, in gratitude to God, everybody must give what he/she can afford.

“Let us all speak the language of Christmas and become agents of praise, peace and reconciliation.

“The very first carol of the angels at the birth of Jesus spoke of praise and peace. ‘Glory to God on high and peace to people of goodwill’.

“Praise should define our prayer life at Christmas because it is all about heaven coming down to earth, that is why the incarnation could not happen without the power of the Holy Spirit,” he said.

He also urged Nigerians to sustain their hope in God’s love as one of the teachings of Christmas.

“With God, everybody is precious, rich and poor alike; Jesus Himself said, ‘I shall not leave you orphans; I shall come to you'(Jn. 14:18).

“The world, no matter what, must rest on that hope in spite of all odds,” Badejo said. (NAN)

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko