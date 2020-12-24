Christmas: Atiku urges Nigerians to rededicate to God

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday urged Christians and all Nigerians to seize the opportunity of Christmas celebration to rededicate themselves to God.

Abubakar, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Paul Ibe, in Abuja urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in prayers, which he believed have an immense impact on the peace, security, unity and stability of the nation.

He said it was important for Nigerians to inject the healing and unifying serum of love for their neighbours into the nation’s consciousness this season.

He urged Nigerians to think good and sow better action to make the country more desirable because restoring the country’s glory was everyone’s responsibility.

“On this significant occasion of Christmas, I felicitate with all Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful on the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“Christmas is a time of love, therefore, I call on all Nigerians to emulate the essence of this season and unite for the greater good of our dear country.

“This period reminds us of the need to uphold the virtues of love, selflessness and tolerance.

“I call on all Nigerians to reflect on the lessons of the season, which presents an opportunity to love and share,” he said.