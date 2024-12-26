Christmas: Akpabio urges Nigerians to show love, unity

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has admonished Nigerians to use the occasion of Christmas as an avenue to exude peace, love and unity.

Akpabio in a Christmas message signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, said the festive period calls for celebration and reflection.

He said “In the spirit of the season, I encourage you all to spread love, kindness, and generosity. Let us remember those in need and offer a helping hand as much as possible.

“As we gather with family and friends, let us also remember the true essence of Christmas: peace, love, and unity. May these values guide us as we strive to build a better Nigeria for all”, he advised.

The Senate President noted that Jesus Christ was given to peace and love and therefore, very generous adding that his birthday should be an occasion of joy and merriment.

“This special time of the year is a moment for reflection, gratitude, and celebration”, he said.

He added,”On behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate and indeed the National Assembly, I extend my warmest wishes to all Nigerians and their loved ones.

“I wish you all a joyous and merry Christmas and God’s abundant blessings.”