Christmas: Akpabio says Nigerians’ sacrifice not in vain

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has called on Nigerians to remain steadfast and hopeful regardless of the hard times citizens are experiencing as they celebrate the Christmas.

Akpabio said this on Sunday in Abuja in his Christmas message issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Eseme Eyiboh

He expressed optimism that the pains Nigerians are going through, occasioned by series of socio-economic upheavals, shall manifest in positive outcomes through the visionary development architecture of the current national leadership.

He admonished the Christian faithful to “pray and be hopeful because with the birth of Jesus Christ, who is the symbol of hope, love and redemption, Nigeria will also overcome its current challenges”.

According to Akpabio, Christmas calls for deep reflection on the teachings of Jesus Christ, which are anchored on love for neighbour, peaceful coexistence and loyalty to constituted authorities.

”On behalf of my family and constituents, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and indeed the entire National Assembly,

“I wish to sincerely congratulate all our Christian brothers and sisters on the celebration of the feast of Christmas, which marks the birth of Jesus Christ.

“As you celebrate, I urge you not only to merry, but also continue to pray for our dear country, Nigeria, and our leaders.

”Show love to one another and continue to reflect on the life of Jesus Christ, especially his humility, sacrifice, love for neighbour and loyalty to God and constituted authority.

“Our today’s pain will surely produce joyful gains in a very short time,” he said.

He advised Nigerians not to give up on their leaders, particularly the present administration of President Bola Tinubu.

“I am confident that with your prayers and support, the current administration will wipe away our tears in the no distant time.

“In this season of joy, may Jesus’ birth resonate within us all, guiding our thoughts, our words and our actions.

”May His hope re-ignite our spirits, encouraging us to spread love and kindness to those around us. Each small act of goodwill can illuminate a life, bringing light to the darkest corners of our world.”

The Senate president stressed that: “Christmas is a time when hope fills the air, when merriment and goodwill permeate our hearts. Yet, amidst the glittering lights and festive cheer.

“It is essential to remember the reason for this season, the birth of our Saviour, Jesus Christ.

“In a world grappling with uncertainty, strife and challenges, Jesus remains the beacon of hope, offering solace and assurance to all who seek Him.” (NAN)

By Kingsley Okoye

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

