Sunday, December 24, 2023
Christmas : Adeleke preaches peace , unity

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun has urged Christian faithful in the state to  reflect the spiritual importance of Christmas by sharing love and  fostering peace and unity .

Adeleke , who gave the advise in a statement  by his spokesperson, Mr Olawale Rasheed on Sunday in Osogbo, described Christmas as a moment of reflection on the blessings which the birth of Jesus Christ symbolised.

He urged residents,  especially christians to embrace the spirit of compassion and kindness that the season reflected .

” I want to urge Osun residents to appreciate the strength and prospect of unity in driving the needed progress for the state.  We should use the season to renew bonds, lend helping hands and spread love without boundaries.

” The birth of Jesus Christ as we have come to realise, is the most profound message on the power of love and how it can save,”  Adeleke said.

According to him , the state government under my leadership will  continue to prioritize welfare of the people by paying owed half salaries .

” The regular salaries and in a few days to come,  the wage award agreed with labour leaders will be paid to give the needed funds to our workers to stimulate the economy.”

He further said that bonds totalling over N2.9 billion were   recently issued to pensioners  to put  smiles on their faces .

Adeleke , however , assured residents  of sustained commitment to moving the state forward, noting that ongoing projects and new ones would receive priority next year. ( NAN )

