Christmas: Adelabu urges dedication, sacrifice for better Nigeria

The Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, has urged Christians, and Nigerians in general, to rededicate themselves for the betterment of the country.

By Constance Athekame

The Minister of Power, Mr Adebayo Adelabu, has urged Christians, and Nigerians in general, to rededicate themselves for the betterment of the country.

Adelabu, according to a statement by Mr Bolaji Tunji, his Special Adviser on Strategic Communication and Media Relations on Tuesday in Abuja, made the call in a Christmas message.

The minister said that Christians should emulate the selfless sacrifice of Christ to redeem humanity.

Adelabu, while wishing Christians a joyous celebration, emphasised the significance of Jesus’ sacrifice.

He encouraged Nigerians to follow Jesus’ example by making sacrifices for the greater good of all.

”On this occasion of the birth of Jesus Christ, this is to wish our Christian brothers and sisters a wonderful celebration.

” Let us all reflect on the sacrifice that the Saviour of the World, made by becoming a mere mortal, in order to redeem us of our sins.

”We are encouraged by this huge and monumental sacrifice of Jesus Christ, to also key into this sacrifice, in giving our support to the economic reforms by President Bola Tinubu, as the reforms are being undertaken to secure the future of all Nigerians,” he said.

According to him, the reforms have started yielding positive results, especially in the power sector as evidenced in improved supply to households and businesses across the country.

Adelabu said the results of the reforms would be consolidated upon to make life more meaningful for all Nigerians.

According to him, beyond the national grid alignment, renewable and alternative sources of electricity supply are being vigorously pursued, especially for the country’s educational and health institutions.

”President Tinubu has restated the fact that electricity is a fundamental human right of all Nigerians and we at the power ministry are pursing this agenda with vigour and we promise to deliver on this,” he said.

Adelabu also reassured Nigerians of the Tinubu administration’s commitment to delivering on its Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said that Nigerians would soon begin to reap the dividends of democracy, adding that his message serves as a poignant reminder of the values of sacrifice, dedication, and compassion that Jesus embodied.

”The new year will herald a new dedication and commitment in this area and in all the power sector value chain,” the minister said.

He urged Nigerians to own the power infrastructure in their areas and protect them from vandalism.(NAN)