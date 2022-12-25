Christmas, a celebration of hope to mankind – Lalong

By Martha Agas

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, has described Christmas as the celebration of hope to mankind, and the restoration of humanity from destruction.

The governor stated this in a special message to Christians on Christmas.

The message, conveyed by his Spokesperson, Dr Makut Macham, on Saturday in Jos, said “The birth of Jesus Christ is significant because of the message of hope, love and compassion it carries.”

He said Christmas celebrations should be a period where Christians demonstrate the attributes of Jesus Christ to the world, and live up to his teachings by their conduct.

He, however, said that the celebration should not be overshadowed by challenges that the nation is experiencing, saying that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

Lalong urged Christians to extend love to the indigents, irrespective of religious differences.

He explained that Jesus, during his earthly Ministry, also did same, saying the action earned him reverence and honour which is still being celebrated today.

The governor urged Nigerians to unite and sacrifice for the progress of the country, which is the lifestyle and teachings of Jesus Christ.

He urged Christians to be vigilant while celebrating Christmas as criminals may plan to use the period for nefarious activities, that could endanger peace and security of citizens.

He wished Nigerians a peaceful celebrations. (NAN)