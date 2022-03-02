Christians pour encomiums at Pst Adeboye @80

By Bridget Ikyado

Christians and clerics in Abuja have continued to pour encomiums on Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer, the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) who clocked 80, on Wednesday.

Adeboye was praised for his doggedness in his teachings, evangelism and prayed God to bless and keep him in good health.

The Christians spoke in interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja.

Pastor Adonri Osarenti, the Pastor-In-Charge of Springforth Zone of RCCG on behalf of the church, wished the General- Overseer a memorable 80th birthday.

In a message to him, Osarenti said the church wished him a very wonderful landmark birthday celebrations and continuous God’s grace.

“Your children in Springforth Zone, Province 15, Region 10, Abuja, pray God to guide and protect you more.

“We celebrate with you as you turn 80 years today.

“You continue to inspire millions of people across the world with your infectious virtue of humility and unique insight into the word of God.

“We wish Daddy G.O. many more years of good health and faithfulness in the service of God,” he said.

Also, the Pastor-in-Charge, Christ the Wonderful Parish, Pastor Glorious Abu, Lugbe also congratulated the General Overseer, on his 80th birthday.

“On this occasion of your 80th birthday, we celebrate your grace and impact as a true servant of God.

“You have continued to influence many lives positively, projecting the Christian values with dedication for the development of the country at large.

“Your humility and kindness have endeared you to your huge membership and beyond.

“You are God’s general and pillar of the Christian faith with unblemished service in God’s Kingdom.

“Your phenomenal life as a servant of God will continue to be an inspiration to many believers of God,” he said.

Abu said “as my father in the Lord, I will emulate your footsteps and ensure souls are won through the gospel of Christ.”

He prayed that the almighty God would grant Adeboye longer life, good health, and more strength and grace to work in his vineyard.

Mr Chika Okereke, a businessman and a member of RCCG prayed for good health for the pastor.

He also prayed God to keep him and all his members not to divert from his teachings as instructed by God.

He appealed to Christians all over the world to pray for Daddy Adeboye “as he ages in grace’’. (NAN)

