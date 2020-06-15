Christians Celebrate Israel at 72

Share the news













By Tony Obiechina, Abuja

Officials of Christians United for Israel(CUFI) at virtual celebration of Israel at 72 ..on Sunday

The first ever Virtual National Celebration of Israel at 72, organized by the Christians United For Israel Prayer Outreach, (CUFI) took place in Abuja on Sunday.

The two-hour program which commenced at 2:00-4:00 p.m. had about 600 viewers stringing from Israel, Uk, USA, and over 20 states in the federation hooking up.

The National Chairman of the organization, Bishop David Bakare who took the opening prayer also remarked that Israel was very dear to God, therefore paramount to Christendom beyond the body of Christ in Nigeria, and called on all to apply scriptural injunction as taken from Genesis (12:3), “to bless Israel so as to be blessed by God”.

The Executive Secretary of CUFI, Rev. Samson Ozovehe, disclosed that CUFI’s mission is aimed at standing with, praying and speaking for Israel as related to Bible matters. He further stated that celebrating Israel during their Anniversary was seen as the best solidarity birthday gift CUFI ,and Christians could give to the Nation of Israel.

In his goodwill remarks , the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Shimon Ben- Shoshan on behalf of the Embassy of the state of Israel expressed appreciation to the entire CUFI team in Nigeria, for honoring and always standing with Israel.

Noting that it was not in doubt that Nigerian Christians loved Israel, Amb. Ben- Shoshan reiterated Israel’s commitment to cordial diplomatic ties with Nigeria by way of continuous rendering of support within their means.

Other dignitaries who gave good will messages, included, the Deputy Governor of Rivers state,

Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo; the C.A.N president, Rev. Dr. Samson Ayokunle, the P.F.N president,

Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude; David Nekrutman, the Executive Director Center For Jewish-Christian Understanding and CooperatIon In Israel; the Acting Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission, Mrs. Esther Kwaghe and His Royal Majesty

Dr. Ilesanmi Ajibade,

the Oba of Odo, Ayedun of Ekiti 1.

In closing, Bishop Mike Akpami, Director, CUFI prayer Outreach Nigeria prayed for the nation of Israel, while in accordance with Jewish customs, the chief Rabbi of Nigeria, Israel Uzan blew the Shofar (Ram Horn) to establish the Event.

Highpoint of the celebration, was the cutting of the anniversary cake, supervised by Evang (Hon) Mati Acka, Interim National Coordinator,

CUFI Head Office, Abuja.

