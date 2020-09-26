Christian women pray over insecurity in Jos

Share the news













The Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN), Plateau Chapter, has organised a special prayer session to seek God’s intervention toward the end of insecurity in the country.

Mrs Agnes Lagang, WOWICAN Vice Chairperson in the state, who spoke at the event on Saturday, said the prayer session was aimed at seeking God’s face and calling for total repentance.

According to her, the continuous killings and other forms of insecurity in the country has assumed an alarming rate, hence the need for God’s intervention.

Lagang further lamented that women were at the receiving end over all the troubles that had bedeviled the nation.

“The essence of today’s event is for us to return to God in truth and spirit.

“We are far from God, and that is why we are having all the killings and other social ills in our country.

“Women always bear the brunt of the killings and other forms of insecurity in the country.

“This is why we organised this prayer session to seek the face of God and ask Him to have mercy on us and heal our land,” she said.

The vice chairperson called on the government to intensify efforts in curbing all forms of insecurity and social ills in the country.

Mrs Gloria Sambi, the founder of Leah Foundation, said they had gathered to pray to God to grant those in authority the ability to tackle all challenges facing the country.

Sambi, who acknowledged the harculean challenges that those occupying public offices are faced with, added that the prayer session was basically to ask God to grant them the wherewithal to lead well.

“As mothers, we have decided to first come together to seek the face of God, so that the Lord will have mercy and heal our land.

“Also, we are here to pray for our leaders so that God will give them the ability to initiate policies that will lead to the growth of the nation,” she said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was tagged: “Global Prayer Gathering for Repentance and Revival”. (NAN)

