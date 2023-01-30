Christian Pilgrims hail Gov. Zulum for sponsoring 101 indigenes to Isreal

By: Hamza Suleiman

Christian Pilgrims from Borno have commended Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno for his dedication to the building of faith of the people through sponsorship of 101 indigenes to Israel for the 2023 Christian pilgrimage.

Speaking on Sunday,shortly after visiting one of the holy sites in Jordan, Rev John Bakeni who is the Auxiliary Bishop of Maiduguri Catholic Dioceses, said the pilgrimage was an opportunity for the Church to pray for peace as the country prepared for general elections in 2023.

The Bishop said that participation of Christian faithful in the pilgrimage would enable them to renew their faith in the worship of God and to also walk in the path of Jesus Christ.

He urged the pilgrims to make the best use of the opportunity and see themselves as pilgrims instead of tourists.

” I commend our Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, for giving the Christians in the state this wonderful opportunity of renewing their faith by providing resources from the coffers of the state for their spiritual growth.

“I also commend the deputy Governor for all his efforts at ensuring that the 2023 pilgrimage comes to fruition for the Christians in the state, ” he said.

Also, the former Head of Service ( HOS ) of the state, Simon Malgwi, congratulated the pilgrims for making it to the holy land, and thanked Gov. Zulum for making it possible for them to participate in this year’s pilgrimage.

Malgwi said that haven read a lot of things from the holy Bible, coupled with the privilege to visit the holy land to see those things for himself, his faith had been strengthened.

He added that participants, who witnessed those things written in the holy Book by themselves in the holy land, would in turn return home to testify to those who had not visited the land that those things in the holy Bible were not fiction, but reality.

A participant, Mr Ayuba Dawa, said his experience in the holy land made him to believe that the holy Bible is real.

” Iam happy to be here. My eyes have seen, my hands have touched and even my leggs have walked on those things said in the Bible.

“We will be praying for a peaceful 2023 general elections and total return of peace to Borno State and the country as a whole. I commend Governor Zulum for giving us the opportunity to renew our faith,” he said.

Also, Mrs Ladi Pius, Dr. Adamu Arku and Achinari Bitrus, thanked Borno Government for giving them the opportunity to embark on the pilgrimage and prayed that God would grant good health and wisdom to the governor in steering the affairs of the state.(NAN)