Christian leaders must uphold this country with prayer- NCPC boss

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Dr Yakubu Pam has called on Christian Leaders in Nigeria to uphold this nation with prayers.

Pam made this call during a courtesy visit by the executive members of Christ Our Hope Prayer Group, Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Nigeria,at the NCPC Corporate Headquarters, Abuja, recently.

The NCPC boss explained that prayer is the strongest platform on which Nigeria can stand.

“The answer to the challenges we face in our nation is prayer which is the only hope for our country,” he said.

The NCPC boss stressed that the evil perpetuating this country seems to overwhelm the good at both the circular and the religious level.

” Fighting, robbery, internet crime has become the order of the day but through prayers we shall overcome,” said Pam.

He called on Nigerians to pray for peace in Nigeria and in the world.

In his words, “let us pray that God will put an end with the war between Russia and Ukraine, Let the war end and let peace be restored”.



The Executive Secretary commended the officials of the Christ Our Hope Prayer Group for standing in the place of prayer and interceding for the nation.

“Your mission is highly welcome by us because you are not only praying for people, you are evangelizing the gospel, building spiritual capacity for the lives of people and also touching the body and souls of people who have been abandoned in prison.This is highly commendable,” he said.

The helmsman informed his guests that the Commission is the only agency in Nigeria saddled with the responsibility of coordinating and regulating pilgrimage activities in Nigeria and taking pilgrims outside the shores of this country on the basis of Christian pilgrimage to the Holy Sites around the world.

He pledged his unflinching support for the Christ Our Hope Prayer Group.

“We will always call on you because we need to work with people like you in the area of mobilization,” said Pam.

Speaking earlier, the Coordinator of Christ our Hope prayer Group, Catholic Charismatic Renewal of Nigeria, St. Luke Parish Kubwa, Abuja, Mr. Kingsley Onanike congratulated Rev. Pam on his appointment as the Executive Secretary of NCPC and also condoled with him for the demise of his mother, Mrs Ngo Zimi Pam.



He commended the NCPC boss for his laudable achievements since his assumption of duty in NCPC and his contribution to peace building in Nigeria and the body of Christ in general. In his words, when Nigeria was caught with heightened security situation, you took a strong stand of peace”.



Onanike further commended Rev. Pam for the 2020 pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan.

“At the ease of COVID-19 pandemic, you successfully organised the first of its kind pilgrimage to Jordan, this initiative is commendable,” he said.

The Coordinator informed that the Christ Our Hope Prayer Group is willing to partner with the Commission in the area of mobilisation.

