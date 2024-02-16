Christian Lawyers appeal to govt for effective implementation of Administration of ACJL

The Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria (CLASFON), Enugu State Chapter, has appealed to the Enugu State Attorney-General, Dr. Kingsley Udeh, to ensure effective implementation of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law (ACJL).

The group noted that the proper administration of the criminal justice law would help in ensuring quick and timely dispensation of justice in the state.

They stated this in a statement signed by the former State Branch Chairman, Mr Chukwuene Osy-Gabriel, and the former Secretary, Mr Fabian Nnamani, in Enugu on Friday.

They noted that the prolonged criminal trials and holding charge have resulted in congestions in the correctional centres.

According to the statement, the predicament arising from the untimely submission of case files by police investigation officers, delayed filings by legal officers, and a shortfall in judicial resources.

CLASFON noted that the backlog of cases in the state had accumulated over time, leading to the protracted detention of suspects without their day in court.

“The ACJL, for instance, provides for non-custodial sentencing in simple offences. Section 35 provides for monthly visitation of police station by the Chief Magistrate and many others which has been scarcely implemented.

“The challenges currently faced, including protracted trials, the absence of police witness, and the resultant prison congestion, necessitate expedition and comprehensive action,” the group noted.

They suggested some solutions to the problem which include case prioritisation and management; witness management and accountability; training and capacity development, alternative dispute resolution.

“Others are expansion of the judiciary infrastructure; expedited court session; scheduled case review session, among others.

Responding, the Attorney General and state Commissioner for Justice, Dr Kingsley Ude, assured the lawyers’ body of his readiness to work very closely with them.

He reassured them that Gov. Peter Mbah, was committed to optimising justice delivery and upholding the laws of Enugu State.

Similarly, the Commissioner had prioritised the implementation of the ACJL, being the major law in administrating an efficient criminal justice system in Enugu State.

He noted that active steps were already being taken towards implementing some of the solutions recommended by CLASFON and that the administration of Gov. Mbah was committed to achieving results in that regard. (NAN)

By Ifeoma Aka