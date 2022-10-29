Christian journalists unveil publication about pains, hopes of IDPs

By Deborah Coker

The Journalists For Christ (JFC) International Outreach on Saturday in Abuja, unveiled a publication of a special media publication on the pains, hopes and aspirations of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the publication: “Silent Cries”, is an initiative to advance the welfare of the displaced persons.

In his opening remarks, Mr Sanmi Falobi, Project Advisor, JFC, said that “Silent Cries” is a story of IDPs as told by themselves, using the instrumentality of media friends.

He said the publication was to bring the unheard voices of the IDPs to the front burner, to see how to further expand their voices to be heard by those that responsible for improving their welfares.

He said the welfares of the IDPs had to be put at the centre of issues.

Also Mr Seun Akioye, the publication reviewer, said the media should continue to highlight issues and bring to the fore; concerns of persons affected by hostilities and conflicts.

Akioye said this was especially on the provision of welfare amenities and basic facilities, adding that the media should see the task as part of their social obligations to the society.

He said that the media should report IDPs with empathy by focusing on their stories with respect to individual experiences and productive activities.

He also called on governments especially the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to be proactive and strategic in responding to the needs of the IDPs.

“Also other agencies, special Committees by NASS or taskforce by the presidency or National Assembly and this will be within the context of providing succour to ameliorate their pains.

“Not only by distribution of relief materials, but in addition to providing healthcare, and educational skills capacity support,” he said.

He urged government to collaborate with civil society organisations to curtail cases of abuses, sexual violence, Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and other human rights abuses experienced by the IDPs.

He described the publication as a compendium of the experiences of fellow Nigerians, who few years ago were living normal lives like every other Nigerian, but today find themselves in unfavourable places, not bargained for.

“Anybody can become an IDP, so we need to fight now to make the situation of IDPs better,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Ochiaka Ugwu, Secretary, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), FCT Council, in his remarks stressed the need for journalists to be compassionate when reporting about the down-trodden.

Ugwu said that compassionate journalism should be the in-thing and reporting the unreported and giving voice to the voiceless in the rural areas should be of utmost importance.

Mrs Deborah Coker of NAN was at the event presented with a Certificate of Recognition as IDPs Supportive Journalist by the JFC. (NAN)

