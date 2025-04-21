Christian faithful hold peaceful protest, decry killings in Plateau

Christian faithful, under the aegis of the Church Leaders Denominational Forum in Plateau, have called on the Federal Government and security agencies to intensify their efforts to end the ongoing killings in the state.

By Polycarp Auta

The Leader of th forum, Rev. Amos Mohzo, made the call on Monday during a peaceful protest against the recent attacks, killings and wanton destruction of property in the state.

Mohzo, who is also the President, Church of Christ in Nations, said the protest was meant to call on the government to take action.

He called on the Federal Government to collaborate with the State Government to install a comprehensive security architecture toward ending the circle of attacks in the state.

“The Federal Government should support the State and Local Governments to establish properly trained and well-equipped community policing with adequate rapid response mechanism.

“The government should conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into these attacks, including identifying and prosecuting not only the direct perpetrators, but their sponsors, financiers and collaborators.

“The government should also put in place effective mechanisms to address the underlying causes of perennial violence.

“This may include historical grievances, environmental pressures, widespread poverty and underdevelopment and proliferation of illegal weapons,” Mohzo said.

He also called on the government to provide humanitarian assistance to all the displaced persons scattered all over the state, particularly those in dire need of shelter and other means of livelihoods.

Receiving the protesters at the New Government House, Rayfield, Gov. Caleb Mutfwang, said that the security challenges had posed a major threat to the growth and development of the state.

Mutfwang, who vowed to secure lives and property of all Plateau citizens, commended President Bola Tinubu for the efforts in checkmating insecurity in the state.

“For over two decades, insecurity has set us backward; our people cannot go to their farms or even invest in meaningful ventures.

“I want you to know that the president has assured us that there will soon be an end to this senseless violence.

“As your governor, I didn’t come to observe burial ceremonies; I came so that the glory of Plateau will be restored. That is my mission.

“We have never relented over these killings; I will ensure that anyone arrested in connection with the killings doesn’t go scot-free. We will seek justice for the victims.

“We have been discussing with the president on how to strategise to protect our communities so that lasting peace will reign in our dear state,” he said.

The governor, who promised to transmit the chatter of demands of the Christian leaders to the president, called on the residents of the state not take the law into their hands. (NAN)